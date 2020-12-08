North Iowa man sentenced for 100 mph chase and stolen motorcycle

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Cerro Gordo County man is sentenced for a high speed chase and a stolen motorcycle.

Ryan James Whitver, 27 of Mason City, was first arrested on February 6 after speeding away from a traffic stop in Clear Lake. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says the pursuit reached speeds of over 100 miles per hour before Whitver crashed into a ditch at 203rd Street.

Whitver was next arrested on October 5 when Mason City police say he was seen driving a stolen 2006 Honda Shadow.

Whitver has pleaded guilty to eluding, 2nd degree theft, and driving while barred. He was sentenced Tuesday to five years of supervised probation.