North Iowa man sent to jail for crimes in two counties

KIMT-TV 3 NEWS – A man gets matching sentences for crimes in Cerro Gordo and Worth counites.

Joshua A. Reich, 31 of Manly, was first charged with 2nd degree robbery and domestic abuse assault for an incident on April 20, 2019. Law enforcement says he stole a Mason City woman’s keys and then beat her when she tried to stop him.

Reich was then charged with eluding after authorities say he sped away from an attempted traffic stop on Highway 65 in Worth County on July 1, 2020.

Reich eventually pleaded guilty to domestic abuse assault and eluding and was given concurrent sentences of 90 days in jail. He was also fined $315.