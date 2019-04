North Iowa man pleads not guilty to Mason City meth deals

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Worth County man accused of dealing meth is pleading not guilty.

Joshua Allen Reich, 29 of Manly, was arrested in mid-February after a warrant sweep in Cerro Gordo County. Authorities say he provided meth to someone cooperating with law enforcement on two occasions in August 2018. Court documents say both drug deals happened in Mason City and both involved methamphetamine.

Reich is scheduled to stand trial beginning July 16 on two counts of possession with intent to distribute meth.