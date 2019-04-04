Clear
North Iowa man pleads guilty to 100+ mph southern Minnesota pursuit

Man reportedly was afraid of getting another speeding ticket.

Posted: Apr. 4, 2019 1:21 PM
Updated: Apr. 4, 2019 1:51 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Mason City man is pleading guilty in a high-speed chase in southern Minnesota.

Nathan Ryan Carlson, 32, entered a guilty plea Thursday to fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. His sentencing is scheduled for June 21 in Freeborn County.

A Minnesota state trooper says Carlson was tracked doing 88 miles an hour on Highway 65, just south of County Road 1 in Gordonsville, on December 8, 2018. Court documents say the trooper turned on his flashing lights and tried to pull Carlson over but he drove away at speeds hitting 135 miles an hour.

The state trooper was advised to terminate the pursuit and Carlson was pulled over about a half hour later in Iowa by a Worth County sheriff’s deputy. According to court documents, Carlson admitted to speeding away from the trooper and said he was afraid he’d lose his license if he got another speeding ticket.

