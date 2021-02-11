North Iowa man pleads guilty in stolen motorcycle chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A guilty plea is entered for a stolen motorcycle chase.

Lucas Lloyd Heilskov, 37 of Mason City, has pleaded guilty to eluding, 2nd degree theft, and possession of marijuana-3rd offense. His sentencing is set for March 24.

Heilskov was arrested on May 11, 2020. Law enforcement says he was riding a stolen motorcycle and sped away from an attempted traffic stop, hitting 60 to 65 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone. Heilskov was arrested about 20 minutes later and authorities say he had a glass drug pipe, small plastic baggies, and two marijuana grinders containing drug residue in his possession, while some marijuana was found in near him.