North Iowa man now facing federal drug and gun charges

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A North Iowa man already facing trials in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties has now been charged with multiple federal crimes.

Armondo Gahieka Grays Jr., 28 of Manly, has been indicted in Cedar Rapids Federal Court for possession of firearms by a felon, three counts of distribution of heroin, possession with intent to deliver heroin and ecstasy, and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Iowa says between October 29, 2019, and July 1, 2020, possessed five firearms despite a previous felony conviction for 1st degree burglary in Polk County, sold heroin on three occasions, and had possession with intent to sell of both heroin and ecstasy once.

This indictment comes as Grays is being prosecuted in three separate cases in Cerro Gordo and Worth counties.

Law enforcement says Grays was pulled over for speeding in Kensett on October 29, 2019. The arresting officer says there was a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle and when he patted Grays down for weapon, he felt a handgun in Grays' jacket. Court documents state that led to a struggle where Grays escaped.

Grays was then arrested on January 2 after a chase from S. Jefferson Avenue to the 300 block of W. State Street in Mason City. Police say Grays was in possession of methamphetamine, marijuana, and more than $1,500 in cash.

On July 1, Grays was arrested again after a traffic stop by Clear Lake Police where officers say they found three automatic pistols and the drug ecstasy.