MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A north Iowa motorcycle rider was hospitalized after a crash in Mower County.

The Minnesota State Patrol said Chad West, 50, of Ventura was taken to Mayo Clinic in Austin with non-life-threatening injuries.

West was on I-90 to 28th St. NE when the vehicle left the roadway. The crash was reported Thursday at 5:10 p.m.

Authorities said West was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.