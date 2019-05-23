Clear
North Iowa man going to prison for winter car chase

Authorities say he tried to ram a patrol vehicle.

Posted: May. 23, 2019 12:39 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man who wound up in a snow bank while fleeing arrest is now heading to prison.

Frederick Joseph Olson, 46 of Clear Lake, was arrested after a car chase on February 14. The Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office says Olson sped away from a traffic stop in Mason City and after a pursuit where stop sticks were deployed at three different locations and Olson tried to ram a patrol vehicle, he crashed his vehicle into a snow bank.

Olson pleaded guilty to felony eluding and misdemeanor possession of methamphetamine. He’s been sentenced to five years behind bars and a $315 fine.

