North Iowa man gets nearly 20 years in federal prison

Arrested in Mason City in March 2018.

Posted: Jan. 3, 2019 10:02 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – A Swaledale man is sentenced to federal prison for dealing methamphetamine.

Chris Bruce, 46, was arrested by Mason City police in March 2018 after he was pulled over for an equipment violation. Officers said a search found a significant amount of drugs, including meth, marijuana, cocaine, and mushrooms.

State charges were dismissed in August 2018 to clear the way for Bruce’s prosecution in Cedar Rapids Federal Court. He pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and has now been sentenced to 19 years and two months behind bars, followed by eight years of supervised release.

