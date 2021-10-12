North Iowa man gets jail time for attempted break-in and chase

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Worth County man is sentenced for an attempted break-in in Mason City.

Cody Dean Dakin, 26 of Manly, pleaded guilty to attempted third-degree burglary, eluding, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug.

Mason City police say Dakin tried to break into an apartment on July 19, then led officers on a car chase before Dakin abandoned his vehicle and tried to run away. Police say Dakin’s vehicle wasn’t put into park and rolled away, crashing into another vehicle.

Dakin has been sentenced to 90 days in jail for the burglary attempt, 60 days in jail for the chase, and 30 days in jail for drug possession. The 60 day sentence is concurrent but court documents state the 90 and 30 day sentences are consecutive, for a total of 120 days. Dakin must also pay $1,715 in fines.