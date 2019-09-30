North Iowa man gets another prison sentence for sexual extortion

DAVENPORT, Iowa – A Mason City man is again sentenced to prison for sexual extortion.

Christian Albert Gossweiler, 19, was given five years in prison in Scott County after pleading guilty to felony extortion. The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says Gossweiler threated an 18-year-old female that he would post nude photos of her online unless she had sex with him.

This five years will be served at the same time as a five year sentence in Black Hawk County for the same offense.

Gossweiler is also scheduled to be sentenced on October 17 in Story County for similar behavior with a female at Iowa State University.

He got probation after being convicted for the same crime involving an ISU student in January 2018.