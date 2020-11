NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A North Iowa man accused of stabbing someone is ordered to pay a fine.

Kyle Jacob Orlowski, 34 of Manly, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and was given a $100 fine and must pay court costs.

Police say Orlowski stabbed another Manly resident in the right hip on May 5. Officers began investigating after the victim showed up at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center and say a significant amount of blood was found in the victim’s home.