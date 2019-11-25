MASON CITY, Iowa - A Northwood man will be arraigned Tuesday for second-degree attempted burglary.
Andy Powell, 43, is facing the felony charge in relation to an alleged incident in October.
Authorities said Powell entered North Iowa Eye Clinic during business hours Oct. 8, went behind the nurse’s desk and stole her
checkbook.
Powell then allegedly went into the doctor’s office and stole a cell phone and a wallet.
He is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.
Related Content
- North Iowa man arrsted for attempted burglary at Mason City business
- Mason City man sentenced for multiple burglaries
- Mason City man sentenced for violent burglary
- Guilty plea in Mason City garage burglaries
- Not guilty plea in Mason City burglary
- Man sentenced for attempted burglary in Austin
- North Iowa attempted murder trial is rescheduled
- Mason City man sentenced for theft and burglary
- Mason City man accused of felony burglary, theft in Ames
- Mason City man facing pair of burglary charges
Scroll for more content...