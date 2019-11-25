North Iowa man arrsted for attempted burglary at Mason City business

MASON CITY, Iowa - A Northwood man will be arraigned Tuesday for second-degree attempted burglary.

Andy Powell, 43, is facing the felony charge in relation to an alleged incident in October.

Authorities said Powell entered North Iowa Eye Clinic during business hours Oct. 8, went behind the nurse’s desk and stole her

checkbook.

Powell then allegedly went into the doctor’s office and stole a cell phone and a wallet.

He is being held at the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond.