CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A north Iowa man has been arrested for felony theft in connection to a storage unit burglary.

James Sporleder, of Fertile, is accused of stealing items from a storage facility in the 1600 block of Highway 18 W on Aug. 16.

A search warrant was executed at his residence in Fertile that helped lead to the arrest, court documents state. Several items taken during the burglary were found when the warrant was executed.