North Iowa man arrested in Minnesota on child sex abuse charges

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man accused of sexually abusing a child in Mason City has been arrested in Minnesota.

Police say there were called on May 5 to do a welfare check on a child at a North Madison Avenue home. The Iowa Department of Human Services was called in to assist and a criminal investigation was started. That led to an arrested warrant being issued on May 17 for Nathaniel Scott Pearce, 35 of Mason City, on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a child.

The Mason City Police Department says Pearce was arrested Thursday in Shakopee, MN, and is being extradited back to Cerro Gordo County. He's being held on $50,000 cash bond.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Investigator Terrance Prochaska at 641-421-3636.