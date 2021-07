CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A Manly man is facing a felony charge for allegedly trying to buy his way out of an arrest.

Michael Reich, 34, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on a felony bribery charge.

Authorities said Reich was in law enforcement custody when he offered an officer $500 to release him on his way to jail.

He's also facing an interference with official acts charge for trying to pull away from an officer while he was being arrested.