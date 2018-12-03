Clear

North Iowa man arrested for Minnesota hog theft

David Cortez Jr. David Cortez Jr.

Authorities say it happened in November 2017.

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County man is now facing charges in the theft of pigs from a Minnesota farm.

David Cortez Jr., 35 of Rake, is charged with 1st degree theft and 3rd degree burglary. Authorities say he and Robert Lee Morales, 20 of San Benito Texas, stole 150 pigs from Christensen Farms in Sleepy Eye, MN on November 4, 2017.


Robert Morales

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office says it found about 50 pigs in a snowmobile trailer in Thompson on November 5, 2017. A deputy left the scene and returned 10 minutes later to see the trailer was still there but two other vehicles and the pigs were gone. Court documents say one of the vehicles belonged to Cortez and he borrowed the other for the evening.

Christensen Farms says it has trail camera video of a vehicle belonging to Morales and a trailer belonging to Cortez at the site where the pigs were stolen.

Morales was arrested on November 6, 2017. He’s pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft and is due to be sentenced on December 18.

Cortez was finally picked up on a warrant in Glenco, Minnesota, on November 24. He has not yet entered a plea.

