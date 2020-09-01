North Iowa man arrested after a near head-on crash with deputy after alleged domestic situation

WORTH COUNTY, Iowa - A 33-year-old man is facing a litany of charges after an alleged domestic assault which led the man to elude authorities and nearly resulted in a head-on crash with a deputy.

Derek Christensen, of Kensett, is facing charges of felony domestic assault (third or subsequent charge), felony eluding and many traffic charges after an incident Sunday.

Deputies were called to a domestic abuse call and on their way there they noticed Christensen going the other direction in a vehicle at a high rate of speed.

The near head-on collision occurred at Killdeer and 410th St. before Christensen drove through a yard on 410th St and caused damage to the property.

His vehicle came to a stop at 430th St. and Killdeer Ave. after Christensen's vehicle struck a patrol car.