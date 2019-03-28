Clear
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North Iowa man accused of illegally receiving unemployment benefits

Jason Berding Jason Berding

Authorities say fraud lasted over several years.

Posted: Mar. 28, 2019 8:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County man is arrested for unemployment benefit fraud.

Jason L. Berding, 45 of Fertile, is charged with 1st degree fraudulent practice. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Worth County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Court documents state Berding is accused of illegally receiving a total of 54 weeks of Iowa Unemployment Insurance benefits, totaling $17,321.17, between February 2015 and June 2018.

If convicted, Berding could owe restitution and a 15 percent penalty of $2,598.18.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Scattered Clouds
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
41° wxIcon
Hi: 47° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 38°
Austin
Clear
43° wxIcon
Hi: 49° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 43°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
39° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Rochester
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 48° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 31°
Cooling down heading into the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Neighborhood awarded two grants

Image

Neighborhood wins grants for new signage and trees

Image

Dodgeball for a Cause

Image

Death investigation involving Rochester Police Department

Image

Tracking a Weekend Cool Down

Image

Sheriff finds a watch inside a drug drop off box

Image

Public Health director takes retirement

Image

Clear Creek Elementary School takes part in 'Project Lead the Way'

Image

Eviction Clinic in Rochester

Image

Mayo Clinic Health System Albert Lea and Austin receives honor

Community Events