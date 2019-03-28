North Iowa man accused of illegally receiving unemployment benefits

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A Worth County man is arrested for unemployment benefit fraud.
Jason L. Berding, 45 of Fertile, is charged with 1st degree fraudulent practice. He was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked into the Worth County Jail on $10,000 bond.
Court documents state Berding is accused of illegally receiving a total of 54 weeks of Iowa Unemployment Insurance benefits, totaling $17,321.17, between February 2015 and June 2018.
If convicted, Berding could owe restitution and a 15 percent penalty of $2,598.18.
