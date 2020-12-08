North Iowa man accused of bevy of crimes in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa - A north Iowa man is facing a plethora of charges in Cerro Gordo County ranging from theft to ongoing criminal conduct.

Austin Stokka, 26, from Kanawha and Forest City, is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on charges of felony theft, burglary, unauthorized use of a credit card and ongoing criminal conduct.

Stokka was in possession of multiple items stolen from different agencies, according to court documents. He allegedly made multiple trips to Alter Recycling where he sold large amounts of copper wire for more than $2,000. Those trips date back to Sept. He was also found to be in possession of a stolen vehicle.

The vehicle was spray-painted a different color and had its VIN number taken off of it.