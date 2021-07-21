North Iowa man accused of attempted burglary before running from police

MASON CITY, Iowa - A north Iowa man is facing a plethora of charges for an alleged attempted burglary before he tried to run from law enforcement.

Cody Dakin, 26, of Manly, is accused of trying to break into an apartment before leading police on a pursuit where he eventually bailed on the vehicle and fled on foot.

The vehicle, which wasn't put into park, then crashed into another vehicle.

He's facing charges of second-degree attempted burglary, eluding, multiple counts of violating no-contact order, and interference with official acts