North Iowa hospital restricting visits due to the flu

No one under 18 being allowed to visit patients.

Posted: Apr. 10, 2019 1:53 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center is increasing visitor restrictions due to the flu.

Due to the number of confirmed influenza cases in the area, MercyOne says:

• No one under age 18 is allowed to make visits to patients in the hospital

• If you have respiratory or flu like symptoms, do not visit (fever, cough, vomiting, sore throat, diarrhea)

• OB visitors are restricted to significant other and grandparents

• Pediatric visitors are limited to parents and grandparents

• Patients in isolation limited to significant other and parents plus two visitors

MercyOne says families in need of special consideration for visits should contact the nurse in charge on the unit they need to visit before coming to the hospital.

