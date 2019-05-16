North Iowa health official honored with statewide award

MASON CITY, Iowa – A member of the Cerro Gordo County Department of Public Health is honored by the state of Iowa.

Mark Mathre has been an Environmental Health Specialist for the county for 26 years and recently received the 2019 Harry Grant Award. That is given out by the Iowa Public Health Association to recognize individuals who “exemplify superior lifetime performance in environmental health.” State officials say the award is not given out every year but only when a deserving candidate comes along.

In his time with Cerro Gordo County, Mathre has handled food facility inspections, onsite wastewater permitting and inspections, tanning bed and tattoo parlor inspections, pool and spa inspections, and authored and implemented many county ordinances and programs. His most recent accomplishment was implementing a $1.38 million federal grant to address lead paint problems in 48 county homes.

“Implementing a grant of this magnitude is not possible without committed, dedicated, and well established professionals like Mark,” says Brian Hanft, Director of Public Health. “Mark quietly delivers outstanding Environmental Health services to our county residents. He is a real expert in his field.”