North Iowa grocery store seeking public feedback

ROCKWELL, Iowa - One small town North Iowa grocery store is asking for your help.

The Rockwell Area Market is struggling to operate due to economic changes in the grocery industry, citing issues like a shrinking market, more options for stores in larger towns, and even issues with grocery suppliers and wholesalers. Management does not want to close the store, so they're asking for the public's feedback on how to improve their business for the long term.

Owner Nick Graham says it's a common issue many rural stores have been facing for some time.

"It gets more and more challenging as the years go by. The biggest thing we need to do if we're going to be vibrant going into the future is to find a way to relate to younger clientele."

"The only way we're going to correct issues is if we can hear what we're doing poorly. We've gotten feedback, good, bad and ugly, and certainly are working to resolve any concerns anybody's got."

If you have any ideas you would like to share, you can contact Graham at 712-358-9019.