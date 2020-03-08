Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

North Iowa girl's hoops shines in state tournament

Four local teams made their presence felt in Des Moines.

Posted: Mar 8, 2020 9:50 PM
Updated: Mar 8, 2020 10:17 PM
Posted By: Zach Gilleland

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Four local teams made their presence felt in the Iowa State girl's basketball tournament.

Saint Ansgar, West Hancock and Clear Lake each made it to their respective semifinal games.

"You just don't look at the cities for good teams," Clear Lake Head Coach Bart Smith said. "There's some good teams in rural Iowa. I think there's much more of a team bonding experience with those rural towns. It's just a compliment of Iowa and small towns."

The Osage Green Devils took down undefeated Cascade Friday and made their first state finals trip since 1992. A strong Top of Iowa Conference prepared them for the difficult schedule.

"We all push each other in our conference," Ellie Bobinet said. "Saint Ansgar and us, we just push each other."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Albert Lea
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 52°
Austin
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 52°
Charles City
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 38°
A warm weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

North Iowa girl's hoops shines

Image

Osage falls in class 2a title game

Image

It's time to spring ahead

Image

Section basketball highlights part two

Image

Weather warms up for the weekend

Image

Bowling for the battle

Image

Section basketball highlights and scores from Saturday

Image

Sean Weather 3/7

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 2

Image

Sports Overtime: Part 1

Community Events