North Iowa girl's hoops shines in state tournament

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Four local teams made their presence felt in the Iowa State girl's basketball tournament.
Saint Ansgar, West Hancock and Clear Lake each made it to their respective semifinal games.
"You just don't look at the cities for good teams," Clear Lake Head Coach Bart Smith said. "There's some good teams in rural Iowa. I think there's much more of a team bonding experience with those rural towns. It's just a compliment of Iowa and small towns."
The Osage Green Devils took down undefeated Cascade Friday and made their first state finals trip since 1992. A strong Top of Iowa Conference prepared them for the difficult schedule.
"We all push each other in our conference," Ellie Bobinet said. "Saint Ansgar and us, we just push each other."
