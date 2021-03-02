North Iowa getting over $700,000 in CDBG funds

DES MOINES, Iowa – Over $700,000 in state grants are going toward community improvements in North Iowa.

The Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) says $600,000 has been awarded to Cerro Gordo County for youth facility improvements and $109,200 is headed to Howard County to enhance employment transportation services. That money is part of $6.18 million in Community Development Block Grant funding announced for 18 communities across the state.

IEDA says grants were made for water/sewer and stormwater infrastructure improvements, housing rehabilitation and employment-related transportation projects. They are awarded based upon the benefit to low- and moderate-income Iowans, financial need, project impact and readiness, and commitment of local resources to the project.