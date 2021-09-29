North Iowa fugitive pleads not guilty to sex abuse

MASON CITY, Iowa – A man charged with the sexual abuse of a child is pleading not guilty.

Eric Steven Merrill, 35 of Mason City, is accused of second-degree sexual abuse. Court documents state Merrill had sexual contact with an underage victim.

A criminal complaint against Merrill was filed on July 30 and said he had left the State of Iowa at the beginning of the investigation into him. A warrant was issued for his arrest and Merrill was apprehended in Arizona in early September.

His trial is set to start on November 2.