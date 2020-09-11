North Iowa first responders receiving training for mass casualty events

MASON CITY, Iowa - When it comes to a serious emergency, it's crucial for first responders to know what's next. It's no surprise that urban area have more tools at their disposal than rural areas. But what if first responders in rural areas are tasked with responding to a mass casualty event?

This week, responders and officials are taking part in virtual training from the Rural Domestic Preparedness Consortium and FEMA regarding planning and response to such events. It's focusing on different aspects of the response from recovery to the morgue and the family assistance stages after such an event, and how they're intertwined, as well as identifying resources are on hand and what is needed.

As each scenario is different, Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management coordinator Steve O'Neil says the response may be altered. However, this training can help develop the appropriate response.

"Because of the training, we know who turn to, where to look to get the answers if we don't have them, and we have systems developed of how do we work the problem."

Is North Iowa prepared for a mass casualty emergency? While there's always room for improvement, O'Neil is confident they are ready.

"There is knowledge of who I'm working with, what do they bring to the table, where do they need assistance, where they can help me. Could there be problems? Of course, but I think we would be able to handle it in a pretty efficient way."

The RDPC's training this week is a part of a series of training exercises that O'Neil holds frequently throughout the year to keep first responders informed and ready.