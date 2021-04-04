North Iowa fire department providing aid in search

VENTURA, Iowa - When a boat capsized at a Hamilton County lake with five Iowa State University students onboard last weekend, Ventura Fire & Rescue sprung into action to aid in the search of one of the students.

The department utilized their rescue boat, nicknamed Goose, during the search overnight Sunday into Monday, and firefighters have been getting training time on it to get familiar with the new gear.

Firefighter Jim Sholly says the department got the boat after taking part in a search on the Winnebago River, upgrading from a smaller boat.

"There are better tools that exist to look for something that is underwater that is not supposed to be there. Let's work towards what it's going to take to make that happen."

To make that happen, the department spent time researching what similar boats contain, and contacted the Hanson Foundation, the Community Foundation of Northeast Iowa and other business partners to help with the cost. In addition, Stellar Industries helped provide 3D printed parts for the vessel.

He adds that Goose's new sonar equipment is vital to have in emergency situations like these.

"A lot of departments out there have sight-scan sonar, a lot of vessels have that. The generation of sonar that we have on the front of this boat has been out for about a year now. It gives us a very high resolution image."

Sholly is also emphasizing that other towns can utilize the boat's services, not just Ventura.

"Yes, we're a small town department in North Iowa. But that doesn't diminish from the fact that we have a very professional responsibility to provide to this area."

As the summer tourism season is in sight, Sholly stresses to lakegoers to be safe and wear a life jacket.

"For every emergency responder, we never want to take our gear out of the station unless if it's to train with. One of the ways folks can help with that is every time you're on the boat out on the water, wearing a life jacket is one of the easiest things to do. It's a simple thing, but it's something a lot of folks gloss over when we're having fun."