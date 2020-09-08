North Iowa film festival to be held virtually this year

MASON CITY, Iowa - Pandemic or not, the show will go on for one local film festival.

Normally, a few venues in both Mason City and Clear Lake would play host for the Iowa Independent Film Festival, which is celebrating 13 years this week. This year, it's being done virtually.

Filmmakers from across Iowa and the U.S. will be showcasing their movies online, ranging from animation and short films, to documentaries and student films. And yes, the public will be able to view them all.

Joshua Masson sits on the festival's board of directors. While they waited to see how the current health situation would pan out, they have made some adjustments to still make it fun and enjoyable for everyone, even from a distance. However, there's a bit of a loss without the face to face collaboration and networking that's normally found at the festival.

"People from all over the world and across the country, directors come together talk about their movies with each other, bounce ideas off each other. We've even had collaborations come out of people meeting at the festival. That's a huge proponent of the film festival."

"Some festivals decided that without that it wasn't worth it. They postponed everything, and they were going to have a double film festival next year. We decided that we were going to show the films this year."

Ahead of the official start on Monday night, Masson and the board had to get some logistics worked out, such as web hosting for the movies and getting permission from submitters to be able to show the over 40 films that are being featured online.

With this, could future festivals see more of that experience online?

"Part of the experience is the experience of coming to meet the people and hear about behind the scenes, but there are people that just want to watch movies. We'll see how it goes this year, but there is a cost associated with it. It's almost like putting on two film festivals. Doing the live and the online is double the work, and it's already a lot of work to do."

The festival will still hold their award show, virtually, on Friday night, and will be streamed on the festival's site and YouTube.

An all access pass for the week is $10. For more information, including to purchase your pass and preview what movies are being featured, click here.