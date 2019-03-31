Click on the video tab for the highlights.
Related Content
- North Iowa falls to Texas; season ends one game short of Fraser Cup Finals
- North Iowa Bulls clinch West Division, Fraser Cup berth
- Highlights: North Iowa vs Lewiston Auburn in the Fraser Cup
- Iowa comeback falls short, Tennessee advances in overtime 83-77
- Texas man sentenced for North Iowa pig theft
- Furious comeback falls short for UNI
- North Iowa Bulls release schedule for upcoming season
- Iowa Governor makes stop in north Iowa
- Prison for North Iowa arsonist
- Governor candidate in North Iowa
Scroll for more content...