North Iowa drug dealer sentenced to 25 years in prison

GARNER, Iowa – A Hancock County man is sent to prison for a long time after getting caught with a variety of illegal drugs.

Draven Ray Monson, 20 of Forest City, was charged with seven drug felonies after law enforcement searched his home on March 30 and said it found LSD, methamphetamine, MDMA (molly), Psilocybin mushrooms, marijuana, a large tote being used to grow mushrooms, and an AR-15 style rifle.

Monson pleaded guilty to one felony, a class “B” controlled substance violation, and has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Monson will receive credit for time already served.