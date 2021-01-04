North Iowa drug charge for Minnesota man

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa – A traffic stop for speeding in North Iowa has a Minnesota man facing a drug charge.

Courtney Ta’Sean Williams, 26 of Burnsville, MN, is accused of possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Authorities say he was pulled over Sunday on U.S. Highway 18 in Cerro Gordo County for doing 87 miles per hour. The arresting officer says the smell of marijuana was coming from Williams’ vehicle and that several ounces of the drug were found inside, along with packaging material, and a scale.

Williams was booked into the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $5,000 bond. An OWI charge is pending lab results.