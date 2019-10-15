North Iowa dog breeder's animal neglect trial set to begin

A North Iowa dog breeder’s animal neglect trial is set to begin Tuesday with jury selection.
Barbara J. Kavars, 66, of Manly, was charged after 154 Samoyed dogs and four cats were removed from her property in November 2018.
Authorities say the animals were living in bad conditions and suffering from a variety of health problems.
Kavars entered a not guilty plea in Worth County District Court.
The conditions at the home near Manly were described as the dogs having no food and little fresh drinking water available. Some dogs had untreated injuries and the smell of urine in the house was called “awful.”
A dog that had to be euthanized could not stand up, according to court documents, was dehydrated and his coat was soaked with urine.
