North Iowa doctor speaks out about Coronavirus vaccine

CRESCO, Iowa - A north Iowa doctor speaks out to make sure those in the area can make an informed decision about getting the Covid-19 vaccine. Paul Jenson, M.D. is a doctor at Regional Health Services of Howard County and also the Medical Director of Howard County Public Health. Jensen says you may be tired of hearing about Covid all the time, but he says there's plenty of data to back up the benefits of getting the vaccine.

"I know it's a sore spot for everybody, and there's a push more and more to be vaccinated and a lot of us don't like to be told what to do. Certainly I'm not telling you what to do either, but I think these numbers are very strong in telling us the vaccine is helping. The more people we get vaccinated sooner the lower risk there is of more serious variants of this virus developing," says Jensen.

Dr. Jensen adds, getting vaccinated sooner rather than later will help prevent the virus from mutating into more serious variants.

"I know some people are worried about side effects of long term problems from the vaccine but I have to tell you, from a scientific standpoint, these risks are minor, in fact they are minimal especially when compared to the problems that can come along from covid infections."

Jensen urges people to contact their medical provider for more information about scheduling a vaccination or just to learn more about the shot.