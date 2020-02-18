North Iowa couple arrested after foiled Hardin County home invasion

IOWA FALLS, Iowa – A North Iowa couple is facing multiple charges after an attempted home invasion in Hardin County.

According to the criminal complaints, Matthew Shawn Victor Bridges, 28 of Mason City, forced his way into a home in the 1200 block of Ellis Avenue in Iowa Falls on Saturday. Authorities say Bridges was joined by his girlfriend, Nyjaya Ryan Foster, 19 of Charles City.

Authorities say Bridges attacked someone in the home, striking the person in the right arm with a collapsible police baton and leaving a three-inch gash. Bridges allegedly asked Foster to hand him a loaded .38 revolver as he struggled with the victim.

Law enforcement says the victim was able to get the revolver and fired two shots at Bridges. Both missed and investigators say Bridges and Foster ran away.

According to court documents, the victim stated that he owed Bridges money and Bridges had come to collect it.

Bridges and Foster are both charged with 1st degree robbery, 1st degree burglary, intimidation with a dangerous weapon, going armed with intent, and possession of a firearm by a felon.