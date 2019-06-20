Clear

North Iowa county official pleads not guilty to being drunk and armed

Arrested in May after a county supervisors meeting

Posted: Jun 20, 2019 8:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

FOREST CITY, Iowa – A Winnebago County supervisor is pleading not guilty to brining a gun to a county meeting while drunk.

Michael Iver Stensrud, 63 of Lake Mills, is charged with possession of a firearm while under the influence, a serious misdemeanor. He was charged on May 21 after a supervisors meeting. Law enforcement was called to the county courthouse on a report of a possible intoxicated man.

An officer says he could smell alcohol on Stensrud’s breath and a cup Stensrud was carrying also smelled of alcohol. Authorities say Stensrud had a Smith & Wesson pistol in his right pocket. Court documents state breath tests given to Stensrud showed blood alcohol levels above the legal limit.

Stensrud has waived his initial appearance in court and is asking for a jury trial, which has not yet been scheduled.

