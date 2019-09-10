Clear
BREAKING NEWS Police: Mason City man in motorcycle crash last week has died Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

North Iowa counties conduct disaster simulation with care homes

Three counties worked closely with several care home facilities to simulate the impact of an extended nationwide power outage.

Posted: Sep 10, 2019 3:45 PM
Posted By: Nick Kruszalnicki

MASON CITY, Iowa - Emergency management personnel from Cerro Gordo, Worth, and Mitchell Counties regularly hold these types of drills to test their preparedness.  Their simulation this time was a unique one.  What if the entire power grid of the United States were knocked off line for anywhere from a week to several months?  

The county officals worked with directors from several adult care centers across the three county area to figure out how they would respond to the crisis.  

Kay Hohenfield, Director of the Salvation Army Adult Day Health Center in Mason City tried to make the drill as real as possible, by unplugging TVs and radios, and taping the light switches so they could work in the dark.  She says it was a very different sort of scenario than ones they have dealt with in the past, but they learned a lot on how to be prepared in this type of worst-case scenario.

After the drill concluded, everyone met at the Good Shepherd Care Center and discussed how they performed during the simulation and how each facility can get ready should something like this happen.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
83° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 86°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Austin
Scattered Clouds
84° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 86°
Charles City
Few Clouds
81° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 85°
Rochester
Clear
83° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 87°
Tracking more severe weather through the week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rochester City Council Finalizing budget

Image

Mayo Clinic receives cancer support grant

Image

Sara's Daybreak forecast - Tuesday

${article.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Tracking a hot and humid day with more storms on the way

Image

PM weather forecast

Image

Monday volleyball highlights

Image

Waldorf's Morel named POW

Image

RCTC ranks first in the nation

Image

Ladies turn 100 and 101

Image

Tax Levy Budget

Community Events