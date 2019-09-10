North Iowa counties conduct disaster simulation with care homes

MASON CITY, Iowa - Emergency management personnel from Cerro Gordo, Worth, and Mitchell Counties regularly hold these types of drills to test their preparedness. Their simulation this time was a unique one. What if the entire power grid of the United States were knocked off line for anywhere from a week to several months?

The county officals worked with directors from several adult care centers across the three county area to figure out how they would respond to the crisis.

Kay Hohenfield, Director of the Salvation Army Adult Day Health Center in Mason City tried to make the drill as real as possible, by unplugging TVs and radios, and taping the light switches so they could work in the dark. She says it was a very different sort of scenario than ones they have dealt with in the past, but they learned a lot on how to be prepared in this type of worst-case scenario.

After the drill concluded, everyone met at the Good Shepherd Care Center and discussed how they performed during the simulation and how each facility can get ready should something like this happen.