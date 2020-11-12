North Iowa cosmetologist providing 'cuts for courage'

GARNER, Iowa - It's a selfless act to give back, especially for someone who fought for our freedom.

Now in its third year, veterans are receiving free haircuts on Veterans Day as part of 'Cuts for Courage' at the Garner VFW Post 5515.

Gentleman's Way owner Ryan Brown got the idea from his mother in-law, who received cancer treatment through the VA.

"How do you give back without money? We provided a service to the veterans as a thank you for their service, but also for the mother in-law, and the VA."

Since that initial first year, more veterans have come to receive their free haircut. Brown says it's a great way to give back.

"The first year we did this, it was for all the homeless veterans in Mason City, which a lot of people don't know about. We brought them all to Garner and had a meal for them, it was a great thing. Then we decided to open up to veterans all over."

In addition, Cabin Coffee provided coffee for breakfast, and Greiman Construction provided lunch. Also, Budget Blinds of Clear Lake provided the temporary 1-day license for Brown to cut hair at the post.

Brown plans to continue offering this annual service in the coming years.