North Iowa company looking to change the way we move

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A North Iowa company is looking to capitalize on alternative ways to power the vehicles we drive.

Pritchard Companies has been working to develop a shuttle bus completely operated by an electrically charged lithium-ion battery, the first of its kind. This week, it's debuting in Las Vegas, and will be primarily serving airports. Pritchard provided the chassis of the bus, while partners would manufacture the rest.

Ryan Pritchard says zero emission regulations from the government, particularly at airports, has lead the charge to develop it, as well as climate change and other shifts in the automotive industry.

"My Father's management style is to always push the leadership team to think not in the next quarter, but our job is to see how the industry is going to look 3, 5, 10 years down the line."

Tbuilding another one for a tour bus, and will also be working on adding electric batteries in other vehicles like box vans and passenger vans.

He says North Iowa is the perfect proving ground for this kind of technology.

"Our focus on the national level is the commercial. When you're in that realm, these questions constantly come up, 'help us make our fleet better,' 'help us be compliant with the new laws and regulations.' Having that outlet for this gives it an ideal fit for us here in North Iowa because we're centrally located nationally, our weather ranges from brutal winters to hot summers, and it lends itself extremely well as the proving grounds for this technology."

Once success is established, it will be rolled out in a trail from California to Texas to New York and Florida.

However, the shuttle bus is one piece of a much larger plan: Pritchard plans to expand this kind of technology into other segments and industries, including ways to better efficiently recharge a battery.

"Right now, you pull up and plug in. Depending on the type of charger you have, it could take 16 hours, it could take 2 hours. Infrastructure is a big part of that. On top of that, we're working with a lot of other technologies to either eliminate the need to use a $30,000 charger, and just be able to use your standard charger, or induction charging. You pull up over a pad or have a specific type of concrete where that will allow your car to charge as you drive over it."

For the average consumer, Pritchard says it depends on research and infrastructure improvements, as well as an increase in volume, and the cost to go down.

"We want to make sure the quality is there first. It's tough because you've got years and years of technology and research and development behind internal combustion engines. You apply that to electrification, and there are so many nuances that we have yet to figure out. We're going to do small releases in targeted markets, prove the product, and then roll it out as volume increases, pricing go down, we should be able to see it across the country."

They're also working on converting energy from solar panels to vehicle fuel, and to also make electric vehicles more attractive for buyers.

"Once we get that plan put together, we are definitely going to look at ways to expand our presence in Iowa. And make sure that people understand the infrastructure's coming, it's there, and you shouldn't be afraid of electric vehicles."

"Once we establish a second life use for the batteries, and a new way to look at buying those vehicles, you're going to see it much more palatable for the public."