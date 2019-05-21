Clear
North Iowa companies looking to regions of the US with high unemployment to fill jobs

Posted: May. 21, 2019 6:15 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- A company in Ankeny is hoping Mason City residents will fill their open positions.
Accumold, a company that produces high-tech plastic molds, announced a job fair and is targeting workers from North Iowa.
“North Iowans are great workers,” said North Iowa Corridor President Chad Schreck.
Schreck explains it isn’t common to search for workers in other communities but it is an issue business owners across the state are facing. Currently Iowa has a 2.4% unemployment rate. That is one of the lowest in the county. In Cerro Gordo County there are 1000 open positions.
To bring people to fill those position companies are starting to look elsewhere.
“We’re exploring multiple areas were ever there might be,” he said. “Puerto Rico is a place that has over 10% unemployment. It’s one of the few places in the US that there has been a high unemployment rate. People are looking and people there have a great and training great education as well as a lot of the skills that we need here.”

