North Iowa college student dies in drowning incident

IOWA FALLS, Iowa - A north Iowa college student died in a drowning incident Tuesday night, prompting Ellsworth Community College to cancel activities Wednesday.

Iowa Falls police said it received a 911 call at 6:21 p.m. reporting a male in distress after jumping into the Iowa River.

At 9:55 p.m., emergency crews were able to recover the body of an adult male.

The Des Moines Register reported that the deceased male is Robert Givens, Jr., 21.

Givens was listed on the school's website as a wrestler.

The Iowa Falls Police Department and Hardin County Sheriffs’ Office were assisted by the Iowa Falls Fire Department, Iowa Falls Ambulance, Hardin County E-Squad, Iowa State Patrol, Alden Fire Department, Hardin County Emergency Management, Franklin County Emergency Management, Iowa Department of Natural Resources, Story County Dive Team, Story County UAS, Hardin County Medical Examiners Office and several citizen volunteers with their boats and sonar detection equipment.