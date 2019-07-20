Clear

North Iowa cleaning up after Saturday morning storms

Strong winds take down tree branches and even flip over a boat dock on Clear Lake

Posted: Jul 20, 2019 9:29 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - Saturday's storms left behind a trail of damage in North Iowa.

Most of the damage was on small and medium sized tree branches, though some big trees weren't so fortunate, as they were clipped by the strong winds, with some crashing onto homes.

Michael Jacobson was talking on the phone when he heard a crash coming from outside.

"I looked outside and...there's a tree."

Now he's cutting up the damage and hauling it away to the dump, enough to make several trips worth.

"After the rain quit, we got out and started cutting."

In addition, the winds also downed some power lines, with Alliant Energy reporting about 1,600 customers in North Iowa in the dark at the storm's height, though they have made significant progress after the storm passed.

The winds also did some damage on a boat dock on the southeast side of Clear Lake, flipping it over on its side.

Joslyn Hagener was out on a jet ski before the winds rolled in, and noticed the sudden weather change.

"This morning it was really hot. When we got back, it started getting really cold. The cold front came in for sure."

When the winds picked up and saw what was going on with the dock, she started recording.

"I got right inside, and then I looked out and saw the dock flying over, so I turned on my camera really fast, got a short video of it."

Surprisingly, the jet ski didn't move an inch; however, a nearby boat lift was shifted in the storm.

"The lift is pretty crooked right now, the dock is hitting it a little bit, but it's standing strong."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 60°
Feels Like: 65°
Albert Lea
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Austin
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 68°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
66° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Overcast
65° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 65°
After a busy morning we're tracking a much calmer Sunday
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Newman drops West Fork to win district; other district scores

Image

Rochester native Alex Martin takes 2nd in 250 Moto race

Image

Floyd County Veterans Affairs office asking for box AC units

Image

Tracking pleasant temps to start the week

Image

Severe WX Cut-In July 20

Image

Motocross comes to Millville

Image

Robotics demonstrations at family fun night

Image

Auditor comes to town

Image

New aquatic center being considered in Byron

Image

North Iowa Fair on a hot night

Community Events