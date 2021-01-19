Woman arrested for stealing from North Iowa casino

NORTHWOOD, Iowa – A woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars while she worked at a casino over the summer.

Sarah Elizabeth Daniel, 45 of Northwood, has been charged with 2nd degree theft. Authorities say that while working at the Diamond Jo Casino in Worth County between June 27 and July 18 of 2020, Daniel stole a minimum of $3,845.

Law enforcement says they were notified by casino staff on July 17, 2020, that Daniel was suspected of stealing money. An investigator says they then saw Daniel take about $790 from a cashier drawer the next day. Court documents state Daniel admitted during an interview to stealing the money.

A criminal complaint was filed against Daniel on January 12.