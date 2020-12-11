North Iowa care facility giving 'hero' bonuses to workers for efforts during pandemic

CERRO GORDO COUNTY, Iowa - Staff members at a long-term care facility in northern Iowa have been given a "Hero" bonus for their efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Country Meadow Place said the cash bonuses are for "caring for residents through this public health crisis."

“Not only do we hope these monetary gifts are appreciated by our staff, but it is also our hope to boost the local economy,” stated John Joyner, Community Director for Country Meadow Place. “Country Meadow is also donating “Chamber Bucks” to the Salvation Army in Mason City and encourages Mason City residents to support our local businesses,” said Joyner.

Country Meadow Place continues to conduct regular testing at no cost to residents and employees.

Long-term care facilities have been hit especially hard during the pandemic with dozens of outbreaks being reported in Iowa throughout the nine-month-long health crisis.