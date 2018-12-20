Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Minnesota Trooper Assaulted, Injured Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North Iowa cancer patient's acreage vandalized while getting treatment

North Iowa cancer patient's acreage vandalized while getting treatment

Posted: Dec. 20, 2018 8:01 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

CLARION, Iowa- 34 year old Brandon Erickson is battling testicular cancer and started chemotherapy just this week. During the tough time he has started posting Facebook videos to try and educate people on the importance of catching cancer in its early stages.
“I had a very aggressive tumor,” he said. “The neurologist said if I would have waited another six months to a year, like most men, we could’ve been having a very different conversation.”
But he said doing what he thought was a good deed turned negative when someone vandalized his acreage.
“We have show animals there and they opened our fence and the cows were out when my girlfriend got home to do chores,” Erickson explained.
He said nothing was taken as far as he can tell and is more annoyed that he won’t be able to partake in one of his true loves, driving the Iowa State Football team’s equipment van.
“I love Iowa State, but at the same time I’d rather get through this,” he said while getting chemo. “I’m good with getting this done and moving on to next year.”
Despite the intruder and missing the upcoming ISU bowl game, he said he will continue to educate people on the importance of catching cancer in its early stages; especially now that he has installed cameras around his home.
“Note to self, if you’re going to be gone or do stuff make sure you keep it off social media until someone’s around because you just never know,” he said.

Erickson said that because he was able to catch the cancer early he will only have to undergo two weeks of chemotherapy.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 15°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 30° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 18°
Austin
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 18°
The mix of wintry precipitation will be coming to an end with more sunshine on the way for Friday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Trooper assaulted, Two arrested following pursuit

Image

Two injured in Rochester crash

Image

Bell ringers needed

Image

Olmsted County Government Center power outage

Image

Local impacts of major prison reform bill

Image

Thursday Evening's StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Bump stock ban moves forward

Image

Habitat for Humanity work continues into the winter

Image

Proposal calls for SNAP recipients to work if eligible

Image

Your Thursday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events