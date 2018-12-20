North Iowa cancer patient's acreage vandalized while getting treatment

CLARION, Iowa- 34 year old Brandon Erickson is battling testicular cancer and started chemotherapy just this week. During the tough time he has started posting Facebook videos to try and educate people on the importance of catching cancer in its early stages.

“I had a very aggressive tumor,” he said. “The neurologist said if I would have waited another six months to a year, like most men, we could’ve been having a very different conversation.”

But he said doing what he thought was a good deed turned negative when someone vandalized his acreage.

“We have show animals there and they opened our fence and the cows were out when my girlfriend got home to do chores,” Erickson explained.

He said nothing was taken as far as he can tell and is more annoyed that he won’t be able to partake in one of his true loves, driving the Iowa State Football team’s equipment van.

“I love Iowa State, but at the same time I’d rather get through this,” he said while getting chemo. “I’m good with getting this done and moving on to next year.”

Despite the intruder and missing the upcoming ISU bowl game, he said he will continue to educate people on the importance of catching cancer in its early stages; especially now that he has installed cameras around his home.

“Note to self, if you’re going to be gone or do stuff make sure you keep it off social media until someone’s around because you just never know,” he said.

Erickson said that because he was able to catch the cancer early he will only have to undergo two weeks of chemotherapy.