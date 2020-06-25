'Some' North Iowa HS baseball players being tested for COVID-19

BUFFALO CENTER, Iowa – North Iowa High School has canceled the remainder of baseball activities for the week after guidance from the Department of Health.

North Iowa Superintendent, Joe Erickson, said the decision was made after ‘some’ players were experiencing flu-like symptoms.

Head coach, Zach Meinders, told KIMT News 3 that two players have been tested for COVID-19. One has already tested negative, the other is waiting on test results.

Softball practices are currently still on as scheduled. Baseball is expected to resume Jun. 29 if both players test negative.