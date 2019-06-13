Clear

North Iowa businesses honored for volunteer work

Employees won annual statewide challenge.

Posted: Jun 13, 2019 3:28 PM
Updated: Jun 13, 2019 3:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three North Iowa businesses are honored in the 5th annual “Give Back Iowa Challenge.”

It’s an effort where companies encourage employees to log their volunteer hours as part of an eight-week challenge across the state. It took place between April 1 and May 31 and in 2019 resulted in over 74,000 volunteer hours from employees in 49 organizations.

Award winners were selected based on the highest average number of volunteer hours per employee.

“The winners of the Give Back Iowa Challenge demonstrate the impact employers have on improving our communities through service," stated Adam Lounsbury, Volunteer Iowa Executive Director. "Employee volunteering is a win-win for both business and the community, and with the support of employers we can increase volunteerism across Iowa."

The 2018 winners are:

First Place for Small Business: Poet Biorefining in Hanlontown. Honorable Mention goes to INVISION in Des Moines and Waterloo.

First Place for Medium-sized Business: Clear Lake Bank & Trust Company. Honorable Mention goes to First Citizens Bank in Mason City.

First Place for Large Business: Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. Honorable Mention goes to John Deere in Des Moines.

“We applaud all of the Iowa companies who participated in the Give Back Iowa challenge for supporting not only their communities, but the wellbeing of their workforce through employer-sponsored volunteer opportunities,” says Jami Haberl, executive director of the Healthiest State Initiative. “Volunteerism has been shown to improve both physical and mental health, with benefits including decreased risk of depression, and reduced stress and anxiety.”

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Charles City
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 70°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking a cool start with rebounding temps for the weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Storm Team 3: Warmer with storms coming this weekend

Image

Fix it up or build new? Byron deciding future of community pool

Image

Tracking A Cold Start To Recovering Temps

Image

National Wheelchair Sports Camp

Image

SAW: Samantha Heyer

Image

Checking in with Titan

Image

Methodist church & LGBTQ Marriage

Image

Update: search for missing man

Image

Chris' PM Weather Forecast 6/12

Image

RFD trains for confined space rescues

Community Events