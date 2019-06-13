North Iowa businesses honored for volunteer work

DES MOINES, Iowa – Three North Iowa businesses are honored in the 5th annual “Give Back Iowa Challenge.”

It’s an effort where companies encourage employees to log their volunteer hours as part of an eight-week challenge across the state. It took place between April 1 and May 31 and in 2019 resulted in over 74,000 volunteer hours from employees in 49 organizations.

Award winners were selected based on the highest average number of volunteer hours per employee.

“The winners of the Give Back Iowa Challenge demonstrate the impact employers have on improving our communities through service," stated Adam Lounsbury, Volunteer Iowa Executive Director. "Employee volunteering is a win-win for both business and the community, and with the support of employers we can increase volunteerism across Iowa."

The 2018 winners are:

First Place for Small Business: Poet Biorefining in Hanlontown. Honorable Mention goes to INVISION in Des Moines and Waterloo.

First Place for Medium-sized Business: Clear Lake Bank & Trust Company. Honorable Mention goes to First Citizens Bank in Mason City.

First Place for Large Business: Riverside Casino and Golf Resort. Honorable Mention goes to John Deere in Des Moines.

“We applaud all of the Iowa companies who participated in the Give Back Iowa challenge for supporting not only their communities, but the wellbeing of their workforce through employer-sponsored volunteer opportunities,” says Jami Haberl, executive director of the Healthiest State Initiative. “Volunteerism has been shown to improve both physical and mental health, with benefits including decreased risk of depression, and reduced stress and anxiety.”