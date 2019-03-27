Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

North Iowa business named fastest-growing brewery in US

Lake Time Brewery is the only Iowa brewery on the list.

Posted: Mar. 27, 2019 10:50 AM
Updated: Mar. 27, 2019 10:56 AM

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A north Iowa business has been named the fastest-growing brewery in the United States.
Lake Time Brewery is in the No. 1 spot, according to the Brewers Association, which is a not-for-profit trade group representing small and independent craft brewers.
Lake Time Brewery is the only Iowa brewery on the list. No Minnesota breweries were listed in the top 50. 

You can see the complete list here. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Few Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 56°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 55°
Austin
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Charles City
Overcast
52° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 52°
Rochester
Scattered Clouds
52° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Tracking warmer temperatures today.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Real estate market picking up

Image

Tracking Warm and Windy Wednesday

Image

Cleaning up after ice jams in Silver Lake Park in Rochester

Image

Charles City soccer turnaround

Image

Hurt is Minnesota's Mr. Basketball

Image

Helping, one tow at a time

Image

Buying products with CBD in Iowa

Image

Continuing coverage: Bridge Ave. reconstruction project

Image

Continuing coverage: Homelessness task force

Image

Salvation Army in need of volunteers

Community Events