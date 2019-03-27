North Iowa business named fastest-growing brewery in US

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - A north Iowa business has been named the fastest-growing brewery in the United States.

Lake Time Brewery is in the No. 1 spot, according to the Brewers Association, which is a not-for-profit trade group representing small and independent craft brewers.

Lake Time Brewery is the only Iowa brewery on the list. No Minnesota breweries were listed in the top 50.

