North Iowa breeding facility on list of worst in the country

MASON CITY, Iowa- The Humane Society of the United States has released its annual list of 100 worst breeding operations in the country, and a North Iowa facility made the list.

J.A.K.’s Puppies in Britt is being investigated by the Iowa Attorney General’s Office for opening what the state says is a fake rescue to try and get around out of state laws. Thirteen of the 100 breeding facilities on the list are from Iowa.

You can see the full list here.

Sybil Soukup, the Executive Director of the Humane Society of North Iowa says there need to be better laws in place.

This last legislative session two bills were introduced. One would have defined what a neglected animal is and the other would make it illegal to use wire-floored kennels. Both ended up dying but Soukup says it’s a start.

“I’m feeling frustrated at the lack of action from the legislature on animal welfare bills,” she said. “But I am feeling more optimistic. They are at least talking about it.”

Soukup believes the industry needs to have more transparency so those looking for new animals know where they came from.